Luke List shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Luke List hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. List finished his round tied for 131st at 4 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 13 under; Bronson Burgoon, Camilo Villegas, and Peter Malnati are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harris English and Matt Wallace are tied for 5th at 8 under.
At the 415-yard par-4 second, List got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved List to 1 over for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to even-par for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, List chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, List chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for three-putt bogey on the hole. This moved List to even for the round.
List got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 2 over for the round.
