Luke Donald shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Luke Donald hit 12 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Donald finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
Donald got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Donald to 1 over for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Donald reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 1 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 third, Donald hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Donald to 2 under for the round.
