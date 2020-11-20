-
Louis Oosthuizen putts well in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Louis Oosthuizen hit 11 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
At the 425-yard par-4 11th, Louis Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Louis Oosthuizen at 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Oosthuizen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Oosthuizen's 164 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.
At the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Oosthuizen's tee shot went 282 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 222 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 105 yards to the primary rough, his fourth shot was a drop, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
Oosthuizen got a bogey on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
