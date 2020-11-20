-
Bogey-free, even-par second round for Kyoung-Hoon Lee at the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Kyoung-Hoon Lee hit 2 of 2 fairways and 1 of 2 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lee finished his day tied for 104th at 1 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth hole, Kyoung-Hoon Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kyoung-Hoon Lee to 2 over for the round.
