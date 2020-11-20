  • Kyle Stanley delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the second at the RSM Classic

  • In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Kyle Stanley lands his approach right by the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 9th hole of the Plantation Course.
    Highlights

    Kyle Stanley sticks approach to set up birdie at The RSM Classic

    In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Kyle Stanley lands his approach right by the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 9th hole of the Plantation Course.