Kyle Stanley delivers a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the second at the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2020
Highlights
Kyle Stanley sticks approach to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Kyle Stanley lands his approach right by the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 9th hole of the Plantation Course.
Kyle Stanley hit 1 of 2 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stanley finished his day tied for 5th at 10 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a 323 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 eighth, Kyle Stanley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kyle Stanley to 6 under for the round.
