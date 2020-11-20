In his second round at the RSM Classic, Kristoffer Ventura hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Ventura finished his day tied for 127th at 3 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Ventura's tee shot went 198 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 10 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Ventura got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Ventura to 2 over for the round.

At the 565-yard par-5 15th, Ventura got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Ventura to 2 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 1 over for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Ventura's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Ventura had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to 3 over for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 2 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Ventura reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ventura chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Ventura to even-par for the round.