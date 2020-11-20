-
-
Kevin Streelman shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the RSM Classic
-
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2020
-
Highlights
Kevin Streelman uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Kevin Streelman lands his 174-yard tee shot 13 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole of the Seaside Course. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Kevin Streelman hit 10 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 42nd at 4 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Streelman's 131 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Streelman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Streelman had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.