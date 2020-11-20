-
Kevin Kisner putts well in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Kisner holes 34-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Kevin Kisner jars a 34-foot putt for birdie at the par-4 18th hole of the Seaside Course.
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Kevin Kisner hit 14 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kisner finished his day tied for 8th at 8 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 eighth, Kevin Kisner's 93 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kisner had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
Kisner got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Kisner to 1 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Kisner reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.
At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Kisner reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Kisner at 4 under for the round.
