Kevin Chappell hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Chappell finished his day tied for 42nd at 4 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Chappell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Chappell had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Chappell to even for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Chappell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Chappell hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.

At the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Chappell got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Chappell to 1 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Chappell chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Chappell's 146 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chappell to 3 under for the round.