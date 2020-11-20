-
Keith Mitchell putts himself to a 6-under 66 in second round of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2020
Highlights
Keith Mitchell chips it tight to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Keith Mitchell nearly chips in from just short of the green, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 10th hole of the Plantation Course. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Keith Mitchell hit 2 of 2 fairways and 1 of 2 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mitchell finished his day tied for 11th at 7 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth hole, Keith Mitchell reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Keith Mitchell to 5 under for the round.
