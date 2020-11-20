  • Keegan Bradley shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic

  • In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Keegan Bradley holes out from 114 yard to make eagle at the par-4 11th hole of the Seaside Course.
    Highlights

    Keegan Bradley holes out for eagle at The RSM Classic

    In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Keegan Bradley holes out from 114 yard to make eagle at the par-4 11th hole of the Seaside Course.