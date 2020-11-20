-
-
Keegan Bradley shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic
-
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2020
-
Highlights
Keegan Bradley holes out for eagle at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Keegan Bradley holes out from 114 yard to make eagle at the par-4 11th hole of the Seaside Course.
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Keegan Bradley hit 14 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 11th at 7 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Bradley's 157 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
Bradley got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Bradley chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Bradley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Bradley to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.