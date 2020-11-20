  • K.J. Choi putts well in round two of the RSM Classic

  • In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, K.J. Choi makes a 16-foot birdie putt at the par-3 17th hole at the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course.
    Highlights

    K.J. Choi rolls in birdie putt at The RSM Classic

    In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, K.J. Choi makes a 16-foot birdie putt at the par-3 17th hole at the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course.