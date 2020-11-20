-
-
K.J. Choi putts well in round two of the RSM Classic
-
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2020
-
Highlights
K.J. Choi rolls in birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, K.J. Choi makes a 16-foot birdie putt at the par-3 17th hole at the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course.
In his second round at the RSM Classic, K.J. Choi hit 2 of 2 fairways and 1 of 2 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Choi finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth hole, K.J. Choi reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved K.J. Choi to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.