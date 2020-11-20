-
Justin Rose finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Rose sticks tee shot to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Justin Rose lands his 169-yard tee shot 6 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole of the Seaside Course. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Justin Rose hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Rose finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Rose hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Rose to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Rose's 108 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to even-par for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Rose hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
Rose got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to even for the round.
