Josh Teater hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Teater finished his day tied for 54th at 3 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Josh Teater had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Josh Teater to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Teater reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Teater's 112 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 3 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Teater hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Teater hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Teater to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Teater had a 70 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Teater to 4 under for the round.