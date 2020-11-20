-
Joseph Bramlett putts well but delivers a 1-over 73 second round in the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Joseph Bramlett hit 1 of 2 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Bramlett finished his day tied for 117th at 2 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth, Joseph Bramlett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Joseph Bramlett to 1 over for the round.
