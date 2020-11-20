-
Jonathan Byrd shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Jonathan Byrd hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Byrd finished his day tied for 104th at 1 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Byrd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Byrd hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Byrd to even for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 seventh, Byrd hit his 70 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Byrd to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Byrd's tee shot went 193 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Byrd's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
