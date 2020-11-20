John Huh hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Huh finished his day tied for 30th at 5 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Huh had a 175 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Huh's 139 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

At the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Huh's tee shot went 272 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 240 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 99 yards to the primary rough, his fourth shot was a drop, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he one putted for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Huh reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Huh had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Huh got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Huh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Huh hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 18th. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.