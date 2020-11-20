-
Bogey-free, even-par second round for Joey Garber at the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
November 20, 2020
Joey Garber hit 1 of 2 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garber finished his day tied for 132nd at 4 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth hole, Joey Garber reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Joey Garber to even for the round.
