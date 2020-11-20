Joel Dahmen hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Dahmen finished his day tied for 11th at 7 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Joel Dahmen hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Joel Dahmen to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 2 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Dahmen had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Dahmen chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dahmen to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Dahmen's 140 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 6 under for the round.

Dahmen missed the green on his first shot on the 179-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 7 yards for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 7 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to 8 under for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 9 under for the round.