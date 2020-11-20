-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Joaquin Niemann sticks approach to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Joaquin Niemann lands his 114-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 16th hole of the Seaside Course. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Joaquin Niemann hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 54th at 3 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
At the 417-yard par-4 first, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Niemann's 124 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Niemann's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 18 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Niemann had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Niemann chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Niemann's 114 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.
