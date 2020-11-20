In his second round at the RSM Classic, Joaquin Niemann hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 54th at 3 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 417-yard par-4 first, Niemann got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Niemann's 124 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Niemann's tee shot went 207 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 18 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Niemann had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Niemann chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Niemann's 114 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.