  • Joaquin Niemann shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the RSM Classic

  • In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Joaquin Niemann lands his 114-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 16th hole of the Seaside Course. He would make the putt for birdie.
