Jim Herman putts well in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Matt Wallace, Camilo Villegas tied for the lead at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Matt Wallace and Camilo Villegas both turned in 6-under 64’s at the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course, placing them in a tie atop the leaderboard heading into Friday.
Jim Herman hit 1 of 2 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Herman finished his day tied for 11th at 7 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a 292 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 eighth, Jim Herman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jim Herman to 1 under for the round.
