-
-
Jhonattan Vegas shoots 4-under 66 in round two of the RSM Classic
-
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2020
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Jhonattan Vegas hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 11th, Vegas's 124 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
Vegas got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to even-par for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Vegas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Vegas chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.