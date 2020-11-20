-
Jason Kokrak putts well in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Kokrak's impressive second leads to eagle at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Jason Kokrak reaches in two, setting up an eagle at the par-5 18th hole of the Plantation Course.
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Jason Kokrak hit 1 of 2 fairways and 1 of 2 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kokrak finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth hole, Jason Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jason Kokrak to 6 under for the round.
