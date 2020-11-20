  • Jason Kokrak putts well in round two of the RSM Classic

  • In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Jason Kokrak reaches in two, setting up an eagle at the par-5 18th hole of the Plantation Course.
    Highlights

    Jason Kokrak's impressive second leads to eagle at The RSM Classic

    In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Jason Kokrak reaches in two, setting up an eagle at the par-5 18th hole of the Plantation Course.