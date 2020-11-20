-
Jason Day putts well in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Day's impressive two-putt yields birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Jason Day executes an impressive two-putt to card a birdie at the par-5 8th hole of the Plantation Course.
Jason Day hit 1 of 2 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Day finished his day tied for 22nd at 6 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth, Jason Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jason Day to 5 under for the round.
