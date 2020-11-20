-
James Hahn shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, James Hahn hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hahn finished his day tied for 117th at 2 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
At the 417-yard par-4 first, Hahn's tee shot went 264 yards to the native area, his second shot went 131 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Hahn's tee shot went 178 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Hahn hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 10th. This moved Hahn to 4 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Hahn chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hahn to 2 over for the round.
