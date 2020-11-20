-
J.T. Poston shoots 1-under 69 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, J.T. Poston hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Poston finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 13th, Poston's 106 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Poston had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Poston to 3 under for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 first, Poston got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Poston's tee shot went 173 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
