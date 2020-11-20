-
Bogey-free 3-under 69 by J.J. Spaun in the second round at the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2020
In his second round at the RSM Classic, J.J. Spaun hit 2 of 2 fairways and 1 of 2 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Spaun finished his day tied for 30th at 5 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth hole, J.J. Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved J.J. Spaun to 1 under for the round.
