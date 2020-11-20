-
Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Ian Poulter in the second round at the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ian Poulter sticks tee shot to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Ian Poulter lands his 169-yard tee shot right by the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 17th hole of the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course.
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Ian Poulter hit 2 of 2 fairways and 0 of 2 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poulter finished his day tied for 42nd at 4 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
At the par-5 17th, Ian Poulter chipped in his fifth from 8 yards, carding a par. This kept Ian Poulter at 2 under for the round.
