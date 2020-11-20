-
Hunter Mahan putts well in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2020
Highlights
Hunter Mahan jars 41-footer for birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Hunter Mahan sinks a 41-foot birdie putt at the par-4 18th hole of the Sea Island resort Seaside Course.
Hunter Mahan hit 1 of 2 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mahan finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth, Hunter Mahan had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hunter Mahan to 1 under for the round.
