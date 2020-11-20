-
-
Henrik Stenson posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the second round of the RSM Classic
-
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2020
-
Highlights
Henrik Stenson sinks birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Henrik Stenson makes a 10-foot birdie putt at the par-5 8th hole of the Seaside Course.
Henrik Stenson hit 2 of 2 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stenson finished his day tied for 30th at 5 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth, Henrik Stenson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henrik Stenson to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.