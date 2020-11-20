  • Harry Higgs shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic

  • In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Harry Higgs lands his 148-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole of the Seaside Course. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Harry Higgs dials in approach to set up birdie at The RSM Classic

