Harry Higgs hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 104th at 1 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to even for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Higgs chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Higgs had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Higgs's 81 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Higgs hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Higgs had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.