Harry Higgs shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2020
Highlights
Harry Higgs dials in approach to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Harry Higgs lands his 148-yard approach 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole of the Seaside Course. He would make the putt for birdie.
Harry Higgs hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Higgs finished his day tied for 104th at 1 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Higgs reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
On the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Higgs had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Higgs to even for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Higgs chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Higgs had a 71 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Higgs's 81 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Higgs hit a tee shot 168 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Higgs had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 2 under for the round.
