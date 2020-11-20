  • Harris English delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the RSM Classic

  • In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Harris English lands his approach on the green and runs his ball to within a few feet of the cup, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 8th hole of the Plantation Course.
