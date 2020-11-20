-
-
Harris English delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the RSM Classic
-
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2020
-
Highlights
Harris English uses nice approach to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Harris English lands his approach on the green and runs his ball to within a few feet of the cup, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 8th hole of the Plantation Course.
Harris English hit 1 of 2 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. English finished his day tied for 5th at 10 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-5 eighth, Harris English's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harris English to 6 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.