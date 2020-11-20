-
-
Harold Varner III shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic
-
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2020
Harold Varner III hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Varner III finished his day tied for 104th at 1 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Varner III hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 second. This moved Varner III to 1 over for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 third, Varner III hit a tee shot 191 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to even for the round.
After a 330 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Varner III chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Varner III had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, Varner III missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Varner III to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.