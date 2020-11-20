-
Hank Lebioda shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Hank Lebioda hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Lebioda finished his day tied for 79th at 1 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Lebioda had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
At the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Lebioda got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Lebioda to 1 under for the round.
On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Lebioda reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lebioda to 3 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Lebioda had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lebioda to 2 under for the round.
