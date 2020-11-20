-
-
Graeme McDowell putts well in round two of the RSM Classic
-
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2020
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Graeme McDowell hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McDowell finished his day tied for 42nd at 4 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the par-4 10th, Graeme McDowell's 158 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Graeme McDowell to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, McDowell hit an approach shot from 218 yards to 13 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.