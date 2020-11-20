In his second round at the RSM Classic, Fabián Gómez hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Gómez finished his day tied for 146th at 7 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 10th, Gómez's 130 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gómez to 1 under for the round.

Gómez got a double bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gómez to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Gómez had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gómez to even-par for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Gómez's tee shot went 208 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Gómez got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gómez to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 seventh, Gómez hit his 114 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gómez to 1 over for the round.