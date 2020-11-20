-
Emiliano Grillo posts bogey-free 4-under 68 l in the second round of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Emiliano Grillo hit 1 of 2 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Grillo finished his day tied for 8th at 8 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth hole, Emiliano Grillo reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Emiliano Grillo to 3 under for the round.
