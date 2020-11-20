-
Dylan Frittelli shoots 4-over 74 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Dylan Frittelli hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Frittelli finished his day tied for 151st at 8 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 13th, Frittelli had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 2 over for the round.
Frittelli got a double bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Frittelli to 4 over for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Frittelli chipped his fifth shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 5 over for the round.
After a 327 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Frittelli chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Frittelli to 4 over for the round.
