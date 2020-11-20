In his second round at the RSM Classic, Doug Ghim hit 13 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 42nd at 4 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Ghim got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Ghim's tee shot went 191 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Ghim's 95 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Ghim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ghim to 2 over for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Ghim hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 first, Ghim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ghim to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ghim had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Ghim hit his next to the right rough. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Ghim's 122 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.

At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Ghim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ghim to 1 over for the round.