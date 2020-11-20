-
Doc Redman shoots 2-over 72 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Doc Redman hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Redman finished his day tied for 117th at 2 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a 281 yard drive on the 425-yard par-4 11th, Redman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.
At the 565-yard par-5 15th, Redman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Redman to 1 over for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Redman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Redman to even-par for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 first, Redman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Redman to 1 over for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Redman's tee shot went 191 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
