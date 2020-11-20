-
-
Strong putting brings Denny McCarthy an even-par round two of the RSM Classic
-
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2020
Denny McCarthy hit 1 of 2 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. McCarthy finished his day tied for 104th at 1 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 eighth, Denny McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Denny McCarthy to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.