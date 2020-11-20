-
Davis Thompson shoots 3-over 73 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2020
Interviews
Davis Thompson on his relationship with Harris English before The RSM Classic
Prior to The RSM Classic 2020, University of Georgia senior Davis Thompson talks about former UGA Bulldog Harris English’s guidance and the relationship they’ve developed.
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Davis Thompson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 151st at 8 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Thompson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thompson at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Thompson's 157 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Thompson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Thompson to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Thompson had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.
At the 418-yard par-4 10th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Thompson stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.
Thompson got a double bogey on the 425-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Thompson's tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Thompson's 77 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 4 over for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.
