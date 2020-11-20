In his second round at the RSM Classic, Davis Thompson hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 151st at 8 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Thompson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Thompson at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Thompson's 157 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Thompson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Thompson to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Thompson had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 10th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Thompson stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.

Thompson got a double bogey on the 425-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Thompson's tee shot went 187 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Thompson's 77 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 4 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.