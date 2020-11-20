In his second round at the RSM Classic, David Hearn hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Hearn finished his round tied for 86th at even par; Robert Streb is in 1st at 13 under; Bronson Burgoon, Camilo Villegas, and Peter Malnati are tied for 2nd at 9 under; and Harris English and Matt Wallace are tied for 5th at 8 under.

On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Hearn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.

After a 235 yard drive on the 415-yard par-4 second, Hearn chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hearn to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hearn's 95 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Hearn's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Hearn had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hearn to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Hearn's tee shot went 199 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Hearn's 141 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 3 under for the round.

At the 407-yard par-4 16th, Hearn got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hearn to 2 under for the round.