D.A. Points shoots 3-under 67 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
D.A. Points hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Points finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Points had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Points to 1 under for the round.
On the 415-yard par-4 second, Points had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Points to 1 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 third, Points hit a tee shot 192 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Points to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Points's 93 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Points to 3 under for the round.
