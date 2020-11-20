-
Chris Baker finishes with Even-par 70 in second round of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the RSM Classic, Chris Baker hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Baker finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Baker's tee shot went 198 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Baker got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to 2 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Baker hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Baker at 2 over for the round.
On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Baker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to 1 over for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Baker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baker to even-par for the round.
