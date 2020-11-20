In his second round at the RSM Classic, Chesson Hadley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his day tied for 42nd at 4 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Chesson Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Hadley's tee shot went 184 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 44 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Hadley's 148 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Hadley had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Hadley's 135 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadley to 5 under for the round.