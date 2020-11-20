-
Chase Seiffert shoots 1-over 71 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Chase Seiffert hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Seiffert finished his day tied for 138th at 5 over; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
At the 425-yard par-4 11th, Seiffert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Seiffert's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to even for the round.
On the 415-yard par-4 second, Seiffert had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Seiffert to 1 over for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Seiffert chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Seiffert to even-par for the round.
At the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Seiffert got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Seiffert to 1 over for the round.
