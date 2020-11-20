In his second round at the RSM Classic, Charles Howell III hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 11th at 7 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

At the 415-yard par-4 second, Howell III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Howell III to even-par for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Howell III's tee shot went 205 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to even for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Howell III chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Howell III's 127 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Howell III hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 15th. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Howell III hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Howell III at 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Howell III had a 154 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.