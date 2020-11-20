-
Cameron Tringale shoots 2-under 68 in round two of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Tringale hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Tringale finished his day tied for 11th at 7 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 415-yard par-4 second, Tringale had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tringale to 1 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to even for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Tringale reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tringale to 2 under for the round.
