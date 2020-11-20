Cameron Percy hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Percy finished his day tied for 66th at 2 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 14 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 12 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Patton Kizzire are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Percy had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Percy hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Percy's 124 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Percy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Percy to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 192-yard par-3 17th green, Percy suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Percy at 3 under for the round.

At the 417-yard par-4 first, Percy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Percy to 2 under for the round.

Percy missed the green on his first shot on the 179-yard par-3 15th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Percy to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Percy hit an approach shot from 113 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to 4 under for the round.

At the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Percy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Percy at 5 under for the round.